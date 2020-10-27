Wylie happy to finally play a game this week

The Wylie Bulldogs haven’t played a game since October 2nd because of Covid-19.

They have a pair of non-district games cancelled and then their district game against Plainview last week was postponed until the final week of the season.

Most teams are happy to have an open week to recover and regroup for district, but three weeks is just silly.

The Bulldogs are happy they are finally going to play a game this week.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “I think that all started this morning, to be back on our routine. The weather’s not cooperating right now, but we’ll make the best of it and try to get back as close to our routine as we can. I think the kids will do a good job, and I think we’ve done a good job preparing for it. Everybody loves to be on the field on Friday’s. Just the excitement of being back out there will be huge. I think how we handle that will be a big deal. The first district game is always a deal where you have to control your emotions. This is kind of amplified this year.”

They start district play right out of their three week break, and it’s a tough one.

They visit state-ranked Wichita Falls Rider on Friday night.

The game kicks at 7 p.m.