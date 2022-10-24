The Wylie Bulldogs remain at the top of District 2-5A Division II with a 3-0 record after beating the Lubbock Westerners on Friday night.

The Bulldogs were balanced in picking up 361 yards on offense.

Defensively, Wylie held Lubbock to 111 total yards and pitched a shutout.

That makes five wins for the Bulldogs this season.

That’s worth noting because it’s the first season with at least five wins for Wylie since they moved up to Class 5A.

So, is a milestone like that important to the Bulldogs?

Head coach Clay Martin said, “I don’t know. It makes no difference to me. We were four and four in the Covid year and 4-6 last year. It’s obviously important that we win the next one. We plan on playing five district championship games. Palo Duro happens to be the next opponent. That’s all we are focused on.”

Wylie goes for win number six in the season on Friday night.

They travel up to Amarillo to take on the Palo Duro Dons.

Wylie is 3-0 in district. The Dons are 1-2.