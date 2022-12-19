The Class 5A/4A Team of the Year is the Wylie Bulldogs. Their fifth year in Class 5A was by far the program’s best. Head coach Clay Martin’s team was 2-3 after non-district, but the Bulldogs caught fire with eight straight wins. Those victories included the first ever victory over the Cooper Cougars in the Southtown Showdown and come from behind wins over district rival Wichita Falls Rider and Colleyville Heritage in the playoffs.

Two school share the Class 3A/2A Team of the Year award. Hawley and Albany take the crown.

The Hawley Bearcats entered the 2022 season with some of the highest expectations in the Big Country, and they answered the call. The Bearcats rolled through the regular season with a perfect record and survived a scare from Cisco in the regular season finale. The playoffs brought an even better version. Hawley won playoff games by an average of 33 points per game, and they won the school’s first state championship over Refugio by the final of 54-28.

The Albany Lions shared the Team of the Year award in Class 3A/2A this season. The Lions entered the year with high expectations, too, and like Hawley, they came through. Albany survived injuries at quarterback and running back to win the district for the 14th time in 15 years, and they got rolling in the postseason. The Lions won ever playoff game, but one, by more than twenty points. The won state over Mart by the final of 41-21. That win, gave Faith the one thing missing from his resume, a state title.

Westbrook claims the Class A Team of the Year. The six-man world was watching to see if the Wildcats could win back to back state titles. They did. Homer Matlock led his team to a one-loss season, and they dominated Abbott to win the title. Wildcat’s running back Cedric Ware was almost unstoppable in 2022. He led the Big Country with 62 total touchdowns. He topped off his career at Westbrook by winning the Offensive and Defensive MVP awards in the state championship game.