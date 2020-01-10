Wylie head football coach Hugh Sanifer is retiring after the school year

Long-time Wylie head football coach and athletic director Hugh Sandifer is retiring at the end of the school year.

Sandifer told his players today about his decision to call it a career.

Sandifer became the head coach at Wylie in the 1986 school year and began to transform the Bulldogs into a state power.

In 34 years as the leader of the football program, Sandifer led Wylie to a 285-147-4 record with four appearances in the state championship game, and a state title in 2004.

Sandifer led the Bulldogs to the playoffs 27 times, and the Bulldogs had a run of 24 years in the playoffs.

The next coach of the Wylie Bulldogs football program is going to have to fill some huge shoes.