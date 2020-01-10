DISH

Wylie head football coach Hugh Sanifer is retiring after the school year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WYLIE IMAGE SANDIFER_1481935051720.JPG

Long-time Wylie head football coach and athletic director Hugh Sandifer is retiring at the end of the school year.

Sandifer told his players today about his decision to call it a career.

Sandifer became the head coach at Wylie in the 1986 school year and began to transform the Bulldogs into a state power.

In 34 years as the leader of the football program, Sandifer led Wylie to a 285-147-4 record with four appearances in the state championship game, and a state title in 2004.

Sandifer led the Bulldogs to the playoffs 27 times, and the Bulldogs had a run of 24 years in the playoffs.

The next coach of the Wylie Bulldogs football program is going to have to fill some huge shoes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports