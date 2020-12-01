Wylie impresses in must-win situation in season finale

The Wylie Bulldogs put the final touches on the 2020 regular season on Friday afternoon with a dominant performance against the Plainview Bulldogs.

On offense, they threw and ran the ball right down the field for 48 points, and the defense pitched a shutout for the first time since the playoffs in 2015.

The Bulldogs had to win to stay in the playoff hunt, and they showed up in a big way for the win.

Clay Martin said, “We talked all week about how we can only control our game and our performance. I was just really proud of the way our kids executed in all three phases of the game. It was a big night, and the last time for those seniors to get to play out here. It all ended well. Our defense played exceptionally well and created a short field with a special teams stop early in the game. When you can score at that rate and the defense shutting them out, it’s going to get away from them in a hurry.”

Here’s the deal for the Bulldogs to get in the playoffs.

If Lubbock Cooper beats Wichita Falls on Friday night, Wylie is in the Class 5A playoffs for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs face Grapevine next week, if they get into the postseason.