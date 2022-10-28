The Wylie Bulldogs hit the road one last time in district play against the Palo Duro Dons.

The first half of the game was dominated by defense. After a scoreless first quarter, Wylie opened up the scoring with a touchdown in the second quarter. Malachi Daniels scored from two yards out to make it 7-0.

Palo Duro answered that touchdown right before the half with a touchdown of their own to make it knotted up 7-7.

The Bulldogs pulled away with a touchdown drive led by Kj Long’s pass to Ryan Price to take back their lead and win the game 27-24.

Wylie ends their regular season schedule at home hosting the Cooper Cougars for a district championship outright.