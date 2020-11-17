Wylie in “must win situation” to control their own destiny

Class 6A and 5A head into Week 9 of the regular season this week.

The Wylie Bulldogs are in a bit of a bind after losing to Canyon Randall on Friday night.

The Bulldogs offense never really got going, and the defense couldn’t stop the Raiders ground game.

The loss drops head coach Clay Martin’s team to 1-2 in district play with two games to go. It’s pretty simple.

The Bulldogs have to win out to ensure a playoff berth.

Martin said, “For us to control our own destiny, we have to win out. There are still other options for still getting in, but everybody wants to control their own destiny, and the best way we can do that is to win the next two games. That’s something we do each week. It’s something we build each week and prepare. That opponent is the most important we’ve played all year. For the kids, that’s just normal routine for them. Randall, we’ve got to give them all of the credit. I was proud of the kids, and the way they fought, but we didn’t execute the way we needed to and let that one get away from us.”

Wylie takes on Lubbock Cooper on Friday night up in the Lubbock area.

The Pirates are 2-0 in district play and are riding a 4-game winning streak.