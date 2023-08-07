ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs are the pick to win the District 2-5A Division II championship for the second year in a row.

The Bulldogs are coming off their best season as a Class 5A team, and head coach Clay Martin is expecting his Bulldogs to build on that this season.

Wylie returns a lot of experience from a team that advanced to the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals in 2022.

So the question is, ‘Who are they leaning on to make it happen this season?’

Martin said, “You know the seniors are gonna be the leaders of our team, the guys that step up and a lot of guys with a lot of experience are coming back from last year and just can’t wait to get started. Oh I think expectations are always high. I think if you don’t feel that way going into things then you’re kind of missing the point. I think our guys are excited and ready to get to work and have things in great perspective. It’s a long season and one that we gotta work on better each day.”

Wylie returns five starters on offense and four on defense, but many of the new starters played a lot of snaps in 2022.

The Bulldogs first test of 2023 comes at Sandifer Stadium against Brownwood.