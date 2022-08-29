The Wylie Bulldogs went on the road and picked up a victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Bulldogs started the night incredibly fast on Friday night.

They scored 30 points in the first half and then hung on for dear life for a six point victory.

Winning is not as easy as some people think, so anytime you can walk off the field with a victory it’s a good thing.

Wylie’s Ryan Price is happy to get win number one of the season on the board.

Ryan Price said, “Yeah, it was good. It’s always a good feeling to open up the season with a win because last year we didn’t get to do that. It just gets the energy going. It gets the team more confident about themselves to start the season off. A big win like that that we used to be a rival with in 4A is always a good feeling. It makes everybody feel better about themselves. It’s a great way to start the season.”

The Bulldogs are back on the road again this week.

They head up to Lubbock to take on Monterey.

Wylie is 2-1 against the Plainsman in the last three years.