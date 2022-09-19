The Wylie Bulldogs fell to Stephenville on Friday night in a shootout, 56-49.

Wylie’s performance is one that surely caught most people’s attention and announced their threat to most people as a player when they start district play in a few weeks.

Wylie finishes the non-district portion of the season this week down in San Angelo, and head coach Clay Martin and his players say there are still plenty of things he wants to see in the final game before we are playing for keeps.

K.J. Martin said, “We just need to see our team come together as a full team. It takes all 22 guys to win a football game. Special teams, offense, defense, it doesn’t matter. I think just seeing the whole team coming together and playing as one and try to go get a win Friday.”

Clay Martin said, “We are looking at the Wylie Bulldogs and improving each and every week. We scheduled a schedule that’s very challenging, and one that I think has made us better through the first four weeks of the season. That’s where we are at right now is looking for improvement. Hopefully end up on the other end of one of these close games.”

San Angelo Central is next for the Bulldogs.

The Bobcats are the first Class 6A opponent for Wylie in school history.

They meet at San Angelo Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.