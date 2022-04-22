Spring football practice is underway for the Wylie Bulldogs.

Head coach Clay Martin’s team is coming off a disappointing 2021 that saw them miss the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

The work to right the ship is underway in the south side of town, and coach Martin wants to see his guys take big strides forward in the next few weeks.

Martin said, “I think everybody is super excited, and spent a lot of time in the weightroom in offseason building for this and have really put a big emphasis on it. I think a good spring is one in which you gain a lot of experience. I think it’s another opportunity to have some weeks that you have those young guys gain experience and going against each other. Spring is so different because you aren’t preparing for an opponent. You are working on your stuff on both sides of the ball.”

The Bulldogs practice until May 21st this Spring, and the 2022 season starts in Brownwood in the last week of August.