The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are getting ready for their regional semifinal series this week.

The Lady Bulldogs are 6-0 in teh playoffs with three straight sweeps.

It gets harder this week.

The 4th-ranked Aledo Lady Bearcats are next.

Aledo lost in the state finals last year and beat Wylie back in March of this year.

The test is harder, but the Lady Bulldogs say they are ready to go.

Ryleigh Whitehead said, “I feel like its going to be some pretty good competition. I just feel like we have to go at it pretty confidently. We played them earlier this season, and I feel like we have a little bit on them going into this round. We’ve been preparing for them a lot in practice.”

Heather Collier said, “At this point in the season, I don’t think from last year anybody thought we’d be here where we are at, and we like that. We like being the underdog. We’re just going to go out there and relax and have fun and play good softball and see what can happen.”

The Lady Bulldogs showdown with Aledo starts on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Stephenville.

Wylie has a 9-game winning streak.

Aledo hasn’t lost a game since March 4.