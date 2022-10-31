It’s Week 11. It’s the final week of the regular season.

For the Wylie Bulldogs, it’s Southtown Showdown week.

The Bulldogs host Cooper at Sandifer Stadium.

This year, the showdown is a district game, and the district title is on the line.

If Wylie can beat the Cougars for the first time ever, they win the outright district championship with a perfect record in district play.

This year, the Southtown Showdown means something.

Clay Martin said, “You can look at it two ways. This is our fifth district championship game. It just so happens that it’s Cooper, and it’s a chance for a district championship. It’s going to be a special atmosphere, and one that is a lot of fun. I think that everyone that coaches and plays does it to be in these types of situations. Obviously, it’s a game that both schools mark on their calendar. One in which there’s a lot of pride for either school, and one in which everyone is looking forward to.”

Cooper leads the overall series with Wylie three wins to none.

Wylie comes to the game with a four-game winning streak.

Cooper is riding a three-game winning streak.

They meet at Sandifer Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.