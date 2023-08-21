ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs open up the new season trying to at least match 2022.

The Bulldogs are coming off their best season as a Class 5A team.

They advanced to the state quarterfinals in Division II.

How do they go about equaling that achievement?

The answer is hard work, and fourth-year head coach Clay Martin and his players say that’s exactly what they have been doing.

They can’t wait to get on the field on Friday night.

Malachi Daniels said, “We are just trying to figure it out and get our groove in and hopefully, and by the time district starts, we’ll be rolling, and we can build to the playoffs. Knowing we were so close to the state semifinals, it’s just that extra chip on your shoulders. You tasted it, and you want to get it next time.”

Clay Martin said, “I think every school across the state waits for this day and the start of this week to prepare and are back to a sense of normalcy. Everyone looks forward to that first game, and we are no different. We are excited to be out there and excited to play.”

It is almost game time for the Bulldogs.

Wylie is at home on Friday night against the Brownwood Lions at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs are riding a 3-game winning streak against the Lions.