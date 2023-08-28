Week one of the 2023 season has come and gone. The Wylie Bulldogs came up on the wrong side of the score against the Brownwood Lions in the opener.

The Bulldogs were led by newcomer Bear Meng, who threw for 162 yards passing, and Braden Regala who picked up 128 yards catching the ball.

The score wasn’t what head coach Clay Martin and his team were looking forward to at the start of the season, but they learned a lot about themselves.

Those lessons will help this week.

Clay Martin said, “I think our kids have great perspective. They know this is a marathon and not a sprint. They understand we’ve got a lot bigger fish to fry down the road. We don’t dwell on it. We went right back to work first thing Monday morning.”

Cash Martin said, “A lot of it is recognizing our players and recognizing the other team. We know who we are facing now. We know that we are capable to keeping up with teams like that now. We have a lot to prove Friday night. We are excited to get back out there. We’ve got a lot of new game plans. We are ready to pull it off Friday night.”

Wylie is back at home for Week 2 this week.

The Bulldogs host Lubbock Monterey at Sandifer Stadium on Friday night.

They have a three-game winning streak against the Plainsmen.