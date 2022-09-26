The Wylie Bulldogs finished off their non-district schedule with a heartbreaking loss to the San Angelo Central Bobcats.

Wylie allowed Central to score the game-winning touchdown on a Hail Mary throw on the final play.

The loss was a gut punch after the Bulldogs fought so hard to take the lead.

So, how do they move on?

The answer is, they just do.

This week is Wylie’s open week, so they don’t have a game. Is that good or bad?

Brock Stephenson said, “It was a rough one. We are going to do our best to focus on this week. We definitely have some stuff to work on, so it’s better to have a week off. I think we had somewhere around 750 yards on offense, but we had a lot of missed assignments, so we’ve got some stuff to improve on.”

Clay Martin said, “It’s something. These kids are resilient and coaches. We’re going to go back to work and learn from it and use that to motivate us in the future. (We are) just looking forward to having an open week and healing up from a tough predistrict schedule and an opportunity to go to work.”

The Bulldogs don’t play this week.

They are back on the field on October 7th.

They host the Plainview Bulldogs in the District 2-5A Division II play at Sandifer Stadium.