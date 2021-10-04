Wylie is ready to start road to the playoffs after open date

The Wylie Bulldogs are coming off their open date this week, and they are headed into District 3-5A Division II play.

The Bulldogs won their final non-district game, so they are feeling good about themselves heading into district.

The games count from this point forward.

That means the intensity is going up.

The Bulldogs and head coach Clay Martin are ready to get it started.

Trey Gomez said, “We maintained it. We spent all last week working on ourselves and bettering ourselves as a team and building that chemistry to move into our district opener.”

Josh Carpenter said, “I don’t like losing, and I think the losses that we’ve had shouldn’t have been loses, and I’m carrying that through the bye week into our district opener and try not to lose, again.”

Clay Martin said, “Happy to have a bye. Happy to be in a situation where we could rest up and heal up but also prepare for this district road that we are fixing to be on.”

Wylie opens things up with a toughy.

State-ranked Wichita Falls Rider comes to Sandifer Stadium on Friday.

Wylie hasn’t beaten the Raiders since moving into Class 5A.