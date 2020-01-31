Wylie ISD announces new athletic director and head football coach

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Wylie Bulldogs promoted defensive coordinator and head baseball coach Clay Martin to athletic director and head football coach today.

Martin takes over for former head coach and athletic director Hugh Sandifer, who retired after 41 years at the school earlier this month.

Martin became the defensive coordinator for Sandifer before the 2000 season, and the Bulldogs became a state power for the next 18 years in Class 4A.

He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 181-72 record with 15 district championships in that time with four appearances in the state championship game. Wylie won the school’s only state championship in 2004 with one of the best defenses in the state.

The Wylie football program has struggled in the last two season with just a pair of wins since their move up to Class 5A competition, so Martin is facing a rebuilding project as he takes over.

When Martin wasn’t acting as the defensive coordinator, he was leading the Wylie baseball program.

As the head baseball coach, he led Wylie to the state baseball tournament six times, and the Bulldogs won back to back state championships in 2016 and 2017.

Latest Posts: