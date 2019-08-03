Wylie Junior All-Stars one day away from Regionals

The Wylie Junior League All Stars are less than 24 hours away from their first game in the 2019 Southwest Regional Tournament.

The Junior Leaguers are Texas West State Champions for only the second time in Wylie Little League program history, and with a state championship, comes the honor of representing the state of Texas at Regionals.

“The feeling is great to be representing our home state in this big old tournament, and the fact that we’re all doing it as one, we’re all best friends and go to the same school, that’s a great opportunity for all of us,” Luke Najera said.

“I’m excited to see all of the different teams that we’re going to play and see, they’re also state winners so just to see how competitive they can be,” Ryan Price said.

“Playing in another state is going to be pretty cool. Just getting off this field, because we’ve played our last three tournaments on this field so it’ll be fun to play on a different field,” Reese Borho said.

“We’ve got to keep our same mindset that we’ve had fom the very beginning, nothing changes, the same mindset that we’ve had from the beginning has got us to where we are today,” Price said.

The Wylie Junior All Stars will play Oklahoma tomorrow at 8 am in Albuquerque for their first game of the Southwest Regional.