Wylie Junior League hits the field on Wednesday

The Texas West State Little League Tournament wrapped up earlier this week, and for the second time in three years, the Wylie Junior League team is State champions and they’re moving on to the Southwest Regional Tournament!!

Wylie got back out on the field this evening for their first practice leading up to the tournament, which for them will start next Sunday, August 4th.

It’s unchartered territory, but they’re ready for it.

“I think it feels really great, knowing that we’re the second team in Wylie Little League history to ever win state,” Luke Najera said. “To go to Albuquerque is a big thing for all of us, especially when we’re playing teams from out of state

“I mean it’s fun, it’s just a long ride, a journey,” Logan Renski said. “We all have to work out and do good.”

“It feels good knowing we fulfilled what we wanted to from last year,” Reese Borho said.

“Last year we lost, came runner up in state, so it feels good to come back and win it this year.”

This is only the second Wylie team in the history of the WLL program to advance to the Regional Tournament. The first was the Wylie Junior League team that made it all the way to the Junior League World Series in Michigan in 2017.