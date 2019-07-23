Wylie Juniors advance to Southwest Regional, Dixie falls in State title game

The 2019 Texas West State Little League Tournament wrapped up at the Wylie Complex this morning, and two Abilene teams made it to the title games.

After falling to Midland Northern on Saturday, the Dixie All-Stars had to tough it out in a win-or-go-home game on Sunday night, but ultimately took down McAllister Park to advance to the Championship game on Monday.

That’s where Dixie would meet up with Northern again, in a series where Dixie would have to defeat Northern twice in order to be crowned champions.

But Midland Northern was just as dominant in the diamond on Monday as they were on Saturday. The Northern All-Stars took down Dixie 8-1 to become State Champions.

The Wylie Juniors were undefeated through the tournamend, and they too made it to the Championship game on Monday morning.

Wylie matched up with Corpus Christi Oil Belt, but they never faltered in their dominance.

Starting pitcher Hays Sipe put up a fantastic performance on the mound, throwing 88 pitches and giving up just one run to Oil Belt in the 5th.

Sipe also was a force to be reckoned with in the batters box, and drove in the final three runs of the game with a bases clearing double in the top of the 7th to put the game away for Wylie.

“Since day one, coach preached that it’s our time, this is what we came for, we’re not stopping here,” Hays Sipe said.

The Wylie Juniors take down Oil Belt 7-1 to become Junior League State Champions and advance to the Southwest Regional.

“Just an awesome feeling. If you guys don’t know our story, last year we were in the intermediate group and we were on the wrong end of this game,” Wylie Head Coach Duane Borho said.

“It was a great ballgame, lost 2-1 to a really good Midcity team, they went on and took third in the Little League World Series. We knew we had a good squad, we could compete at this level, so the goal was kind of unfinished business this winter. We just wanted to get back, we feel blessed to be in the state tournament, and blessed to finally be on the other end of this championship game.”