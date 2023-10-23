ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs rolled to their second district victory of the season on Friday night.

The Bulldogs topped Lubbock High 52-7.

Head coach Clay Martin’s team was always in control of the action.

They scored 14 points in the first quarter and added 28 points in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs wouldn’t have been the first to take a struggling team lightly, but they didn’t.

Collin Bruning said, “I think going into that game and coming off that hard week against Rider, we wanted to get back in the win column. It was intense in practice because we aren’t going to take anyone light because you don’t want to have a trap game. Focus was high, and we wanted to get out of there with “W”. Football is football. Anything can happen. We wanted to get the job done.”

Clay Martin said, “When we talk about five district championship games, that’s not just lip service. It’s something that we really believe in. I was proud of the way we handled it. I thought we did a great job traveling each and every game through out the year.”

The Bulldogs don’t leave Abilene for the rest of the regular season. The Bulldogs host Palo Duro and visit Cooper in the season finale.