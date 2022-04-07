In order to maximize your potential, sometimes it is important to focus on the fundamentals. For the Wylie Lady Bulldogs that means taking advantage of every rep, every practice, and every opportunity on gameday.

Mycala Reed said, “During practice we try to do everything, get the little things right, and then it shows in the game. Just fielding and easy ground ball, getting the easy out, and getting the little bunt down so you can advance your baserunners.”

The Lady Bulldogs are sitting at 14-6, despite going through a rigorous non-district schedule.

Head Coach Heather Collier said, “This schedule I made this year is probably the toughest I’ve ever made. It was crucial for us to see the best hitting, the best pitchers to prepare us to have some confidence as we’re in the middle of this tough district.”

The Lady Bulldogs are happy to have junior pitcher Rylee Moore back in their rotation this year. Moore missed most last season after suffering a stress facture in her back. Moore’s ability to make opposing hitters look silly in the batters box, has certainly given Wylie an much needed spark.

Rylee Moore said, “It was definitely stressful at first, because I didn’t want to reinjure or anything like that, but my family was just really happy for me and just proud of me to be able to get back out there. Get out there and pitch my best and I even play more carefree right now, because at anytime it could be taken away.”

Wylie’s season came to an end in the regional quarterfinals last year, and all of the hard work this young team has put in so far this season, has them in the position to get back to the playoffs with a chance to do some damage.

Moore said, “We definitely have it in us to do that, and I think it would mean a lot to all of the teammates to just go out there and make a great run in the playoffs.”

Wylie is back in action on Friday against Lubbock Monterey.

The Lady Plainsmen knocked the Lady Bulldogs out of the playoffs in 2021.