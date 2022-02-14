The Wylie Lady Bulldogs 2021-22 season came to a close on Monday night in Lubbock.
The Lady Bulldogs lost to Canyon Randall in the bi-district round, 55-45
Amy Powell’s team stayed within four points at the half and led early in the game, but the Lady Raiders pulled away from the Lady Bulldogs for the 10-point victory.
CLASS 5A: Canyon Randall 55 Wylie Lady Bulldogs 45
CLASS 4A: Canyon 73 Snyder 15
CLASS 3A: Jim Ned 77 Crane 13
CLASS 2A: Christoval 41 Colorado City 32
Haskell 73 Archer City 48
CLASS A: Aspermont 64 V. Northside 21
Roby 61 Electra 51
Benjamin 56 Knox City 35