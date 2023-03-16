ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Lady Bulldogs took to the field Thursday afternoon to host the Cooper Lady Cougars. Wylie beat the Lady Cougars 7-4.

The Lady Bulldogs enter this game off a huge win against Lamesa last week winning, 10-0. Cooper fell short to Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown, 8-1 and looking to hop back on the win train.

It was an early 3-run inning as Wylie score the first run getting on the board first and another in the second inning.

Cooper had a strong third inning, bringing in two runs and a stolen base to home plate which them to take the lead, 3-2.

The Lady Bulldogs did not let up as they were able to battle back and win the game, 7-4.