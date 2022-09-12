The Wylie Bulldogs lost their first game of the season on Friday night, but it was a game that should pay dividends later in the season.

Head coach Clay Martin’s team outgained the state ranked Lubbock Cooper Pirates, and played with them the entire game, but two turnovers by Wylie and a kickoff return by the Pirates kept the Bulldogs from taking control in the first half.

If there is a good loss, Wylie’s loss to Lubbock Cooper was one, and the Bulldogs are going to be better as a result.

Harrison Heighten said, “Just keep fighting. Don’t give up ever. That’s the great thing about our team. We never give up. We play through the whole game no matter what the score is. It was a great team effort. We played together. Our whle entire team executed. We just came up a few times short in the red zone.”

Clay Martin said, “I think our team continues to progress. We play these quality opponents, like Lubbock Cooper, and the rest of our non-district schedule to learn some things about our team. I thought we playce 90% of the game pretty good and just didn’t execute a few times, and against a good opponent, that’s going to cost you.”

Wylie is back at home this week for game number four of the season.

They host the defending Class 4A Division I state champion Stephenville Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. at Sandifer Stadium.