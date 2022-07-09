Next week the Wylie Little League All-Stars will have the opportunity to defend their state title.

The Texas West State Tournament is just a few days away, and luckily for Wylie they have home field advantage.

Due to their connection to the ACU Baseball program, leading up to state Wylie has had the chance to practice at Crutcher Scott Field.

Most little league teams do not have access to the fields and facilities of a division one college baseball program, and that is something these ball players are doing everything they can to take advantage of.

“It gives us like more experience and like, hitting off of the machine gives us like more encouragement. Faster pitching and we can see off-speed and all of that,” said Jett Wilson.

“It’s fabulous, he fields, the complex. Coach McCarty is a great coach. He takes it to the next level,” said Easton Tuley.

“Abilene Christian University is a great place. It’s a special place for a lot of us. We try to really install humility for the kids. The opportunities that they’re getting right now, to be appreciative of that. So we’ll come out here and enjoy it,” said Head Coach Derek Tuley.

Wylie will be back out on the diamond next Friday in the first around of the Texas West Little League State Tournament. State will be held at the Wylie Little League Fields, at Kirby Lake Park.