Wylie Little League All-Stars are taking their talents to Waco for the Southwest Regional

On Wednesday, the Wylie Little League All-Stars are traveling to Waco for the Little League Southwest Region tournament.

Wylie steamrolled their way through district, sectionals, and state to become one of the two teams from Texas competing at regionals.

This team started their playoff run with the goal of having the chance to play for the right to advance to the Little League World Series, and after all their hard work this talented group of youngsters is just three wins away from making their dreams come true.

Dylan Regala says, “Being able to go to the Little League World Series would be great, just to, just feel that. Just to feel your childhood dreams. Since I ever started playing baseball, I’ve watched TV, and I saw that and wondered if that could ever be us.”

“We couldn’t believe it the day we did it and even a few days after. I just felt surreal. It’s an awesome feeling. These kids, it’s all about them and their dreams coming true, and we’re three wins away from making their ultimate dream come true to go to Williamsport,” said Manager Reggie Regala.

In the first round the Wylie Little League All-Stars are going head to head with Louisiana on Thursday, August 5th, at 8:00pm.

You can watch ESPN’s coverage of the Southwest Regional on the Longhorn Network.