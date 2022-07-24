The good times keep on rolling for the Wylie Little League All-Stars. With their 16-1 blowout victory over Lubbock Western, Wylie won their second consecutive Texas West State title.

Regionals are next for Wylie, and this group of talented young ball players are only a few wins away from making it back to the Little League World Series.

While playing for Wylie last summer, Ella Bruning became somewhat of a celebrity in Williamsport, and she thinks this years team has what it takes to get the job done once again.

“It’s so amazing! I just love sitting there watching, and it’s so fun seeing Myles McCarty and Dylan Bruning my old teammates just getting a chance to go all the way back. That would be the coolest thing ever, and I just think they have a really good shot at it because like us, they work really well together. They have so much energy on that team and they just pick each other up no matter what, and they just keep it going. I think they have a chance,” said Ella Bruning.

The regional tournament will take place in Waco from August 4th-9th.