Wylie Little League All-Stars putting on a show in Arlington

On Friday night the Wylie Little League All-Star team took a major step towards qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Wylie is in Arlington for the Section 2 Tournament, and in the first round they knocked off Waco Midway 5 to 4.

Shortly after that game ended, Wylie got back out on the diamond for a showdown with University Little League, and some late game heroics helped Wylie win the game 6 to 5.

The Section 2 Championship between Wylie and Waco Midway is scheduled for Monday, July 5th, at 6:00pm.

The game will be played at Green Field at Dunlop Park, the home of the North Arlington Little League.

