This weekend, the Wylie Little League 12-year-old All-Stars won the Texas West District Five Tournament, without losing a single game.

Last summer Wylie had everyone in the Big Country and around the lone star state on the edge of their seats while they were on their run to the Little League World Series.

Even though there is still a long way to go before Wylie will have the chance to get back to Williamsport, this years group is trying to recapture some of last years magic.

“We try to do step by step, game by game, just try to focus on every game, but it’s obviously there in the back of our minds. It’s really important to me just seeing what they did last year. I just look up to that and I just want to repeat,” said Easton Tuley.

“It feels great. We’re just try to do the re-run from what we did last year, and maybe get a little bit further, but overall I feel like we can have a really great season if we just keep on pedaling through,” said Ceddrick Lara.

“Everyone on this team would love to do it, and I think the momentum has carried over since everyone knows that it’s possible now to do it, and I think they just believe in themselves, and that’s great,” said Myles McCarty.

Wylie scored a total of 56 runs in the five district tournament games they played.

The Wylie 12-year-old little leaguers will be back out on the diamond next Saturday, July 2nd, to face the South Garland All-Stars in the Section Two Tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm, at Rocker B. Ranch.