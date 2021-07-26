Wylie Little League and Junior League wins state titles

Wylie played in both the Little League Texas West State title game and the Junior League Texas West State title game, and they won both of those games.

The Little Leaguers took the lead early in their championship game against San Antonio Northside Suburban with four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Wylie won the game 8-3 to claim the state title. It’s the first state championship for Wylie Little League at the 12-year-old level. They advance to the Southwest Region tournament in August. If they win that tournament, Wylie advances to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

The Wylie Junior Leaguers trailed early against New Home in that championship game, but came back to claim the title with an 8-5 victory. Wylie scored 1 run in the second inning to tie the game up and took the lead for good with another run in the third. They blew it open with a five-run fifth inning to take command of the game. The Junior League does not have regionals or a World Series this season. The state title is Wylie Junior League’s third in the last four tournaments.