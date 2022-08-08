The Oklahoma state champions took advantage of a pair of errors by Wylie to win today’s elimination game, 2-1.

Oklahoma scored the first run of the game when Wylie through the ball away trying to catch Aiden Leathers trying to steal third. Leathers scored to put Oklahoma up by one run.

Myles McCarty tied the game up in the 3rd inning. He hammered a solo homerun over the fence in Waco. It was his first homerun of the tournament and tied the game at 1-1.

Later in the game, Wylie committed another error. After a wild pitch, Wylie got the Oklahoma runner in a run down, but the catcher dropped the ball after the runner slid in to the plate with the winning run.

Wylie’s season is over, but they represented the Big Country well this summer.