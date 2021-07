After strong performances on Friday night, the Wylie Little League All-Stars and the Wylie Little League Junior All-Stars were back at it again on Saturday night.

7/24/21 Scores:

Little League (12-year-olds)

Wylie 7

Northside Suburban 6

Junior League (13/14-year-olds)

Wylie 10

Alice American 6

Both Wylie teams will play on Monday, July 26th, at 10:00am with the chance to win their respective state titles. The games will be played that the Wylie Little League Fields at Kirby Lake Park.