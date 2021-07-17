Wylie Little League Juniors have home field advantage in the state tournament

The Wylie Little League Junior All-Stars are one week away from their first game in the state tournament.

During sectionals Wylie scored 31 runs in just three games, and they’re trying to ride that momentum into the state tournament.

Luckily for them, this year state is being played at the Wylie Little League Fields.

Wylie has had a great deal of success at the junior level over the years, winning state in both 2017 and 2019.

AJ Amonett says, “Before like our 9/10, 10/11, and all of that we didn’t make it past district, and to go to juniors and make it past district and sections and be able to play in state is really cool.”

Austin Wright says, “It’s a great opportunity. We get to play here. We’ve got home field advantage and i think we have a good chance at winning it.”

Colby Garrett says, “Home games really helped us knowing our ballpark and we’ve been playing here for a long time so it really helps.”

Caden Garza says, “If we can really get our name out there I think we can show everybody that we do have the talent and we do have the skills to be great and we have what it takes for sure. We just have to keep our heads up and work hard and do what our team does.”

Aaron Amonett says, “The 2017 winners of state was a Wylie team, and the 2019 winners of state was a Wylie team. So that’s our focus and our goal and it has been since day one starting all-stars, and we’re going to try to hopefully continue that tradition and go win state.”

The Wylie Juniors will face Alamo Heights in the first round. The game will be played at the Wylie Little League Fields at 5:30 on Friday, July 23rd.