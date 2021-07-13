Wylie Little League looks forward to state tournament

As a kid growing up playing baseball, you might dream of getting to go to the Little League World Series. That’s exactly what the Wylie Little League 12 year old All-Stars team has a chance to do as they continue to advance this summer. Most kids their age during the summer might be at home watching tv or hanging out at the pool, but these young athletes are excited to keep taking the field.

Ella Bruning said, “It’s fun because we all get to hangout and have fun playing the game, and it’s fun winning, it’s not fun losing even though we’ve only done it once.”

Reggie Regala said, “We’ve been looking forward to this group getting together since they’ve been six, seven or eight years old when they were in machine pitch year playing and you could see it from the very get go that this group is special.”

The team is coming off an exciting championship win in sectionals where they defeated Waco Midway. The last time they were in sectionals, Midway ended up beating them for the sectionals title, so getting some revenge was sweet this time around.

Dylan Regala said, “It was fun because we got really close games and we had to compete way more than district and I felt more rewarded winning those games. It was pretty cool because we had never seen them before.”

Wylie now has a little under two weeks to prepare for their matchup in the state tournament. This will give the team plenty of time to fix minor problems and get in shape before the next game. They know exactly what they need to work on.

Bruning said, “We work on hitting a lot, because our defense is pretty solid otherwise in the field.”

Regala said, “Pitching has been great, defense has been great, I wanna see a little bit more hitting. Hitting has been fine, but I wanna go to that next level, because to compete at the next level, you have to hit the ball.”

Wylie will face the section four champion Friday, July 23 at the Wylie Little League complex.