Wylie looking for more starters to go with returning lineman

After watching every other Big Country football team workout for a week, the Wylie Bulldogs finally got on the field for the 2021 season.

Head coach Clay Martin’s team is coming off their first playoff berth in the Class 5A era, and they plan to keep it rolling this year.

There are seven new starters on both sides of the ball, so the next three weeks are key to the Bulldogs success.

Martin said, “Our team has worked really hard through the offseason and through summer workouts and put in a lot of time and a lot of preparation in to getting to the point we are right now. We’ve got to take a big step forward to back into pads to get used to carrying our pads again, so we can prepare for that first week.”

The Bulldogs are really big up front this season.

They open 2021 on August 26 at Burleson.