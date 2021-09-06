Wylie looks forward to hosting 3rd Southtown Showdown against Cooper

The Wylie Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season on Friday night with a 30-22 victory over Lubbock Monterey thanks in large part to a strong running game.

Now, they are getting ready for the third Crosstown Showdown against the Cooper Cougars.

This is the first time the Bulldogs are scheduled to host the Cougars at Sandifer Stadium, and the Bulldogs are looking forward to it.

Josh Carpenter said “It’s really exciting, I mean it’s our first time hosting them at Wylie at Hue Sanifor Stadium. It’s gonna be a lot of fun I mean there’s gonna be a lot of pressure on us wanting to win this game.I mean I want to beat Cooper, like all my teammates want to beat them too. I mean, pressure is on, but, we just gotta treat it like every other game. We just gotta play harder and run faster and be tougher.”



Garrett Graham said “It’s a big deal, ya know we live in the same town so people are gonna be excited about it. It’s a big game there’s gonna be a lot of people there’s gonna be a lot of talk this week and we just gotta focus on, on ourselves and on the game.”

Wylie is still looking for their first points in the Southtown Showdown.

Cooper won the first two games by a combined score of 78 to nothing.

This year’s game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Sandifer Stadium.