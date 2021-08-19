Wylie looks forward to scrimmage with Abilene High

The Wylie Bulldogs are on the verge of playing their one and only scrimmage against a different team.

The Bulldogs host Abilene High at Sandifer Stadium.

The scrimmage is going to be the first varsity action for many of the players on Wylie’s roster, so it’s important.

For the experienced, it’s a glorified in which they want to do well.

Jaxon Lunsford says, “It is a good feeling. We’re putting all this work in and we finally get to put it to the test. It’s a glorified practice, that’s what we’ve been told all week, but it’s a glorified practice that we still count as a win or a loss. We’re going to go in trying to win this thing, and there’s no score, but you know if you win or lose, and we’re going to try to get into it and win it. It’s just a good feeling knowing we’re about to be back in the season, and with everything that happened last year. It’s a good feeling knowing we’re about to be back.”

Wylie and Abilene High play their scrimmage at Sandifer Stadium on Friday.

The varsity is suppposed to get started at about 6 p.m.