ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – For the first time in almost two years, the Wylie Bulldogs are trying to bounce back from a loss in district play.

The Bulldogs outgained Wichita Falls Rider, but a couple of missed chances in scoring position and a turnover led to a 14-point deficit at halftime led to a twenty-point loss to the Raiders.

District losses are different than losses during non-district, but they aren’t the end of the world.

Malachi Daniels said, “Just a lot of encouragement. A lot of them haven’t done this before, and they kind of get down on themselves. Even at halftime of that game, we were down, but we reminded them that we’ve comeback before, and we can do it. That’s why you take every opponent like it’s a district championship game. The goal is to go 1-0 each week and just focus on the Wylie Bulldogs and control what we can, and that’s a win column for us.”

The Bulldogs hit the road this week to take on Lubbock High.

Wylie is 1-1 in district. The Westerners are 0-2.

They kick it at 8 p.m.