Wylie looks to bounce back after season finale loss

The Wylie Lady Bulldogs struggled down the stretch with two losses in their last three games.

They ended up earning the fourth and final playoff berth from District 4-5A after losing to Cooper in the season finale.

It’s hard to go into the playoffs after a loss, but Wylie is confident they will get it turned around for this week’s playoff match.

Kylie Barnes said, “I know we kind of struggled against Cooper. We won our first game against them, and then we lost the second game. I don’t think we were all playing our best in that game. I think if we all practice our hardest this week, we will get up where we need to be.”

Heather Collier said, “Our district has been tough. We played well, but this last game, I don’t know. It just wasn’t us. Sometimes that happens. We were just glad to make it in the playoffs in this tough district. We are looking to sharpen up everything that we are doing. Continue to hit the ball, take advantage of our speed, our pitchers stay sharp, and our defense stays sharp, and play good softball.”

Wylie takes on Amarillo High at 4 p.m. on Friday at Lubbock Cooper.

The series continues on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Game 3 will follow, it’s it’s needed.