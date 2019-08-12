Wylie looks to learn from struggles

Hugh Sandifer and his Bulldogs went to work to make their disappointing 2018 a thing of the past.

Wylie found out first hand how big the jump from Class 4A Dvision I to Class 5A Division II.

Coach Sandifer says his team learned lessons that will help this year.

Hugh Sandifer said, “I think spring training is big, I like it, I think it helps us evaluate talent. One thing we learned of course is it’s a little faster, you gotta get ready a week earlier but I think we’re ahead of the curve of where we were last year at this time. I think our kids understand that just by their participation and working this summer. They don’t want to be behind. They’ve done all that they can do to get themselves in a position to be good.”

The Bulldogs missed the playoffs for the first time in 25 years in 2018.

Wylie is picked to finish 5th this year.

Wylie starts 2019 on the road against Georgetown.