Wylie losing streak ends with 21-14 victory over Wichita Falls

The Wylie Bulldogs played their best first half of the season and followed it up with their best second half on Thursday night against the Wichita Falls Coyotes to win 21-14 and snap their 18-game losing streak.

Wylie struck first on their second possession.

Balin Valetine completed a 50-yard pass to Brodey Baker down to the Coyotes two yard line. Three plays later, Valentine’s 2-yard touchdown pass put the Bulldogs on top 6-0 after the missed PAT.

Rider answered on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter to take their first lead of the half, 7-6.

That lead lasted until the final minute of the 2nd quarter. Valentine goes deep to Baker. The 44-yard connection put Wylie in front 14-7 at the half.

The second half started well for Old High. They tied the game at 14 on a 1-yard run by Justin McKay in the third quarter.

The tie only lasted a few minutes. Valentine looks deep, again, and he’s got Reed Hughes. 41 yard touchdown pass put the Bulldogs back on top 21-14 later in the 3rd quarter.

The defense made that lead stand up. Wylie shuts out Wichita Falls High in the 4th quarter and forced an incompletion from the 4-yard line on the last play of the game.

Wylie continues district play next week at Bulldog Stadium against Canyon Randall at 7 p.m.