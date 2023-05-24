The Wylie Bulldogs face another tough one this week in the Class 5A playoffs.

However, the Bulldogs are making things look pretty easy, so far, this postseason.

Three series up, and three series down.

Every series ended in a two-game sweep, too.

A sweep is not required to advance to the next round of the playoffs, but it sure makes things easier for the Bulldogs.

Sam Walker said, “It’s very nice, gives us a chance to come back and rested and have good practices for the up and coming games.”

Head coach Grant Martin said, “I think we’ve been much more consistent, I think just overall defensively, on the mound. Like you talked about on and at the plate and yeah and it’s a huge advantage going for us, but again to you can be at a disadvantage too because you know we have other pitchers that haven’t got the opportunity to throw. But, I know my anxiety level and all those things it’s a lot better when you can play two games instead of going to three so.”

The Bulldogs start series number four of the playoffs on Thursday night against Argyle at 7 p.m. at Southlake Carroll High School.