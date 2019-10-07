Wylie moving on after open week

The Wylie Bulldogs are getting ready to start their second season in a Class 5A district, and they are still looking for their first win as a Class 5A school.

Head coach Hugh Sandifer’s Bulldogs are coming off their open date.

It’s a time to stop worrying about an opponent and a time to focus on yourself.

Wylie took advantage of that time, and they are ready to get District 5-2A Division II play started.

Dax Morris said, “Coming into district we’re all 0-0. There’s just about every team but one that is looking at it that way. We’re all 0-0, we’ve all played some tough opponents, and we know that whatever team we play, no matter how good they are, they’re going to play to win and we’re preparing for that. We’re preparing our intensity and our work ethic and we’re getting ready to show out Friday night knowing we’ve got a very talented Rider team, taking into account we had two weeks to prepare for that matchup, we’re happy, we’re ready to go. We’re primed, I feel like we took care of business during the bye week and now it’s on to the real thing.”

Wylie opens district play on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium against Wichita Falls Rider.

The Bulldogs are 0-5.

The Raiders are 2-3 and riding a 2-game losing streak.