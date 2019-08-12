Wylie not dwelling on winless 2018 season

The Wylie Bulldogs took the field for the first time today at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs lost every game they played in 2018.

That’s a first for a Hugh Sandifer team.

Now, how do you go about getting past that result? Coach Sandifer says his team shouldn’t forget what happened, but they can’t let it dominate their thoughts.

“I mean I think we’ve got enough tradition that people remember what it’s all about here. It was a tough year but we dealt with it, we didn’t make excuses, we just went through the year. We’ve been working through the year and doing a great job in the offseason,” Hugh Sandifer said.

“I’ve been really impressed from them in the offseason and this summer. Kind of amped it up this summer. The kids responded.”

“I’m not going to say that we’ve totally forgotten last year, we still have a little bit of it in the back of our mind, we’re not dwelling on it, we don’t dwell on it if we go all the way to the finals,” Coach Sandifer said. “It’s a new year, it’s an exciting year, and that’s what I told the kids this morning. This is your year, let’s go have fun.”

Wylie opens on the road on August 30th against Georgetown.