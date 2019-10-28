Wylie offense continues to struggle in loss to Randall

The Wylie Bulldogs are trying to get back on track after losing to Canyon Randall on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

Head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team falls to 1-2 in district play, and they have to get back to work.

A week after putting up some good numbers, the Bulldogs offense struggled to get anything going and gained just 92 total yards.

The work to improve on that started today.

Sandifer said, “I mean it’s just a simple situation of being strong up front and executing in the backfield, there are a lot of variables that come into play but we just didn’t do it Friday night and that’s when we needed to do it. We didn’t put enough pressure on them when we had the football. We had some breakdowns and just not very well executed during the game. We had great field position several times in the first half and didn’t take advantage of it. We had our chances to put some points on the board but a lack of execution really hurt us.”

Wylie is back at home one more time on Friday night.

They host state-ranked Lubbock Cooper.

The Pirates and the Bulldogs kick at 7 p.m.