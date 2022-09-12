The Wylie Bulldogs lost a shootout with Lubbock Cooper in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, though. They rushed for over 200 yards, and the passing offense was clicking all night. KJ Long threw for 309 yards.

He spread the ball around, too.

Seven different players caught passes from Long, and a total of eleven different Bulldogs touched the ball.

Head coach Clay Martin was really happy with the way the offense was able to spread the ball around.

Harrison Heighten said, “Yeah, it helps, and it brings pressure off of all of us running routes. We are never double-teamed or anything like that because the whole team is playmakers.”

Clay Martin said, “Having those options is one thing. Being able to distribute the ball, and our coordinators are doing a great job on both sides of the ball, and I think K.J’s done a great job of going through reads and taking advantage of what we’ve been given. I think that makes for a good offense, and I think that’s where we are right now. I think we are getting better. We’ve been able to speed up the tempo and do some things that are good football.”

The Bulldogs face another test this week against Stephenville at Sandifer Stadium.

The Yellowjackets are the defending Class 4A Division I state champions.