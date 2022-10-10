The Wylie Bulldogs got district play started with a 38-14 victory over Plainview on Friday night.

The night didn’t start out all that well for Clay Martin’s team.

They trailed two times in the first half and struggled to get things going.

They overcame the slow start, and outscored Plainview 28-0 in the final two and a half quarters.

You don’t like a slow start, but it’s good to see the team get things turned around.

Daniel Price said, “It feels good. We obviously got off to a slow start. After we got into the lockerroom, our coach had a good talk with us. It got all of us fired up, and we were ready to go in the second half, and we ended up shutting them out.”

Kendrick Vanderbilt said, “It feels great. We went two weeks without playing anybody different. We all came into the lockerroom in the second half. Coach told us what we needed to fix, and the guys did a good job and knocked the rust off.”

Clay Martin said, “I’m proud of the way the kids gathered themselves, especially on the defensive side of the ball cleaned up our execution, and I thought we played a lot better in the second half.”

The district favorites are next for the Bulldogs.

They head up to Wichita Falls to take on the Rider Raiders.

Rider just got through beating Cooper to open district.