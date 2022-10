The Wylie Bulldogs hosted the Plainview Bulldogs in their district opener.

It was a dog fight in the first half, a rather slow one though for Wylie with the score being 17-14 Wylie on top.

The second half was a different story.

Wylie got things going a lot quicker in the second half holding Plainview scoreless.

Plainview just had no answer the rest of the game.

Wylie defeats Plainview, 38-14.

Wylie travels to Wichita Falls to take on Rider next week.